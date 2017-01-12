 Denmark took in 3,500 asylum seekers last year – The Post

Denmark took in 3,500 asylum seekers last year

Most hailed from Eritrea, while an influx from Georgia has been an unpleasant surprise

Georgia … on the mind of the Immigration Ministry (photo: Pixabay)
January 23rd, 2019 2:30 pm| by Christian W
According to new figures from the Immigration Ministry, Denmark accepted 3,500 asylum seekers last year, a similar level compared to 2017.

Eritrea accounted for the most applicants with 656, followed by Syria (598) and, what must be considered a bit of a surprise, Georgia with 396.

Georgia isn’t a country usually associated with refugees, and the odd spike has led Denmark to add Georgia to the list of countries from which asylum seekers can be immediately rejected. During the first ten months of 2018, the number of asylum seekers from Georgia increased fivefold.

Chill December
Other nationalities that made up the lion’s share of asylum numbers last year were Iran (196), Morocco (181), Stateless people (151), Iraq (117), Afghanistan (114), Somalia (101). People from other countries accounted for 451 applications.

The month of December saw only about 180 asylum seekers being registered, which is the lowest monthly amount since July 2008.

