Denmark tops anti-corruption index

For the second year running, Denmark has finished top of the Corruption Perceptions Index, which is published annually by Transparency International.

The Danes finished joint first with New Zealand with a score of 87 out of 100. The index rates how corrupt a country’s public sector is.

But despite finishing first again, the Danes dropped a point compared to last year, when it scored 88 points. In fact, the country scored 90 in 2016 and 91 in 2015, so it’s been going downhill lately.

“Top scoring countries on the CPI like Denmark, Switzerland and Iceland are not immune to corruption. While the CPI shows these public sectors to be among the cleanest in the world, corruption still exists – particularly in cases of money laundering and other private sector corruption,” the report stated.

The report highlighted the Danske Bank scandal as an example of illegal finances.

Conflict a catalyst

Finland (86) finished third, while Sweden, Switzerland and Singapore were joint fourth (85). Norway (84) came seventh followed by the Netherlands (82), Germany and Luxembourg (both 80).

Other notables included Iceland (78), Australia, Canada and the UK (77), Japan (73), the US (69), South Korea (59), South Africa (44), China and India (41), Indonesia (40), Brazil (35), Russia (28) and Nigeria (26).

The countries with the most corrupt public sectors were all conflict-ridden, with Somalia finishing last with a score of just 9, preceded by South Sudan (12), Syria (13) and Yemen (15).

Read the entire index here and check out the interactive map below (click on country to see score).