 Denmark tops social justice in the EU – The Post

Denmark tops social justice in the EU

EU better overall, but gap remains significant between north and south

A disparity between north and south (photo: Bertelsmann Stiftung)
November 17th, 2017 8:12 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to the latest Social Justice Index, published annually by the German foundation Bertelsmann Stiftung, Denmark is number one in the EU regarding opportunities for social participation.

The index (here in English) showed that Denmark scored 7.39 based on 38 economic and social criteria, ranking ahead of Sweden (7.31), Finland (7.14), the Czech Republic (6.84) and Slovenia (6.74)

It was good news for the rest of Europe as well, as the index suggested that social justice was on the rise overall in the EU as the average increased from 5.73 to 5.85 over the past year.

“A discernible upward trend is emerging in the EU in regard to social justice. This improvement in opportunities for social participation is mainly being driven by a marked recovery in the labour markets,” the report found.

“Labour market data has improved year-on-year in 26 of the 28 EU states. The EU’s average unemployment rate fell to 8.7 percent in 2016, having stood at 11 percent in 2013 at the height of the social crisis.”

READ MORE: Danes top European job happiness index

Southern struggles
Following the top five, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and France completed the top 10.

However, not everything is brilliant. The continent is recovering at vastly differing speeds – the gap between northern and southern Europe remains considerable.

Greece was ranked bottom of the index, followed by Romania, Bulgaria, Italy and Spain – five nations where “an above-average proportion of children and young people remain at risk of poverty and exclusion”.

Related News



Latest News

EU
Denmark tops social justice in the EU
Activities
At Cinemas: The niche of nichts: the perils of making a Danish sci-fi
National
Maersk dragging its feet over radioactive waste
International
Climate News in Brief: Coal to be phased out of Danish electricity production by 2030

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved