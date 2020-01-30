Denmark trying to get its citizens out of Wuhan

The foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, has revealed that the government has dispatched a team to virus-striken Wuhan to help get Danes in the area home safely.

The team from the Danish embassy in Beijing was due to arrive in Wuhan on Thursday night local time.

Moreover, Kofod stated that the Foreign Ministry now discourages all travel to Hubei.

The statement comes just a day after the first Dane was suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.

That, however, turned out to be a false alarm.

Hospitals ready

The Foreign Ministry revealed that of the 21 Danes in Hubei at the moment about half want to return home.

The health minister, Magnus Heunicke, said in a press release that the Danish emergency response service is prepared to receive the returning Danes.

Two specialised departments at Hvidovre Hospital and Aarhus University Hospital are ready to tackle any issues.

So far, the virus has killed over 100 people in China and over 6,000 people have been infected worldwide. The first Nordic case was registered in Finland yesterday.

A number of airlines, including British Airways and Lufthansa, have halted all flights to and from China.