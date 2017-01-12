Denmark unveils new foreign affairs and security police

Moments ago, the government presented its new foreign affairs and security strategy for 2019-2020 in a bid to convey how Denmark can best navigate a world embroiled in change and strife.

Among the key areas encompassed by the scope of the policy include ongoing international co-operation, security, a strong and efficient EU, refugees, migration and development, economic diplomacy, strategic partnerships, the Arctic, and the new digital world order.

”The world today is a better place to live than ever before. But it is also a far more unpredictable world. The global balance of power is being displaced, and the international co-operation that has defined global development is under duress,” said the foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen.

Samuelsen said that Denmark needed to engage in world issues and fight for Danish values and actively protect the country’s interests. Only then, he contended, can Denmark remain one of the freest, safest and wealthiest societies on the planet.

Read the entire strategy, which will be discussed by Parliament on November 22, here (in Danish).