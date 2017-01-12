 Denmark unveils plan to make bachelor degree holders more employable – The Post

Denmark unveils plan to make bachelor degree holders more employable

100 Danish companies sign up to Bachelor Pledge initiative

Practical experience between degrees can be invaluable (photo: Pixabay)
April 2nd, 2019 12:51 pm| by Christian W
In a bid to encourage more university students to enter the job market, the government has teamed up with over 100 of the biggest companies in Denmark as part of the new Bachelor Pledge initiative.

The Bachelor Pledge aims to give students with bachelor degrees better access to the job market and the option to return to university after some years of working.

“I’m super happy that the companies have taken action and want to be part of giving students the opportunity to gain some experience and knowledge from the job market before taking their master’s degrees,” said the education and research minister, Tommy Ahlers.

More to come
Among the many companies that have signed up are Maersk, Danish Crown, DSV, Jysk, Pandora, Ørsted and TDC (see the entire list below). Ahlers contends the list is just the tip of the iceberg as he expects many other companies to join up in the future.

The Bachelor Pledge is part of a political agreement struck in December 2018 that involves extending the right of academic bachelor degree holders to be accepted into a master’s degree within three years. The law is expected to come into effect on July 1.

It is not legally binding for companies to sign up for the Bachelor Pledge, and the list will be updated on a regular basis so bachelor students can see where they can seek jobs.

The 100+ companies involved:


A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

ALDI Danmark

Aleris-Hamlet Hospitaler

Alm. Brand – bank, forsikring og pension

Aros Forsikring

Arriva Danmark

Atea

BaltNav A/S

BDO

BEIERHOLM Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab

Bilagscan

Billy

Canon Danmark A/S

Cashboard

Clipper Bulk A/S

COWI

Dagrofa

Danish Crown A/S

Danmarks Skibskredit

Dansk Erhverv

Dansk Industri

Danske Bank

Danske Rederier

Dell A/S

DFDS

Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S

Djurslands Bank

Droids Agency

DSB

DSV A/S

DXC Technology Denmark

EDU – internationale universitetsstudier

ESVAGT

Falck

Flying Tiger Copenhagen

Forenede Koncernen

Frode Laursen

Frørup Andelskasse

Frøs Sparekasse

Fynske Bank

Ganni

GN Store Nord

Google

Grundfos

H&M Danmark

Haldor Topsøe

Handelsbanken

Heartland

Hello Great Works

HOFOR

Industriens Pension

J. Lauritzen A/S

JYSK

Jyske Bank

Kamstrup A/S

KMD

Kreditbanken

Ledernes Hovedorganisation

Lollands Bank

Lægernes Pension & Bank

Maersk Broker K/S

Maersk Drilling

Maersk Supply Service A/S

Matas A/S

Microsoft

Monjasa

MT Højgaard

Nemlig.com

Netcompany

Nets

Nomeco A/S

Norlase

Norlex Systems A/S

Orifarm Group A/S

Pandora

PFA Pension

PwC

Queue-it

Roche A/S

Rocket57

Salary

Salling Bank

Salling Group

Scandic

Scandlines

Siemens A/S

Siemens Mobility A/S

Signify

SILVAN

SOUNDBOKS

Sparekassen Kronjylland

Sparekassen Thy

STARK Group A/S og STARK Danmark A/S

Succesteam

Swedbank

Sydbank

SYSTRA Denmark

TDC

Teach First Danmark

Telia Danmark

Ticra

Topdanmark Forsikring A/S

TORM A/S

Trendhim ApS

Trendsales

Tryg

TwentyThree™

Verisure

Visma Enterprise A/S

WindowMaster

Ørsted

Aalborg Portland A/S

