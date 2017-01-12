 Denmark voted onto UN Human Rights Council – The Post

Denmark voted onto UN Human Rights Council

Danes get seat for next three years as UNHRC is taken to task for dubious new members

Denmark looking to reform a UN organ in distress (photo: Denmark in USA)
October 15th, 2018 10:15 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The UN General Assembly voted in favour of allowing Denmark to become a member of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday.

Denmark’s position on UN’s highest human rights body will last from 2019-2021 and this is the first time that Denmark will have a seat at the UNHRC table.

“I’m pleased and proud about being voted in. Membership allows us an important platform to promote the values that Denmark is founded upon. We will defend our freedom rights and the liberal world order and we will work towards a credible council which tackles the most serious crimes against human rights wherever they may occur,” said the foreign minister Anders Samuelsen.

Samuelsen went on to underline that Denmark wants to reform the council so that a mandate can be used more effectively – including members having to live up to the highest human rights standards and Israel being treated on a par with everyone else. Read more about Denmark’s plans here (in English).

READ MORE: Denmark a candidate for UNHRC

Bahrain = human rights?
The council has been under heavy fire since voting in the new members – some of which have rather dubious human rights track records.

For instance, the UNHRC has attracted criticism for voting in the likes of Bahrain, Cameroon, the Philippines, Somalia, Bangladesh and Eritrea.

Headquartered in Geneva, the UNHRC was established in 2006 and consists of 47 member states that are voted in for three-year periods.

Other countries also approved were Argentina, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Eritrea, Fiji, India, Italy, Philippines, Somalia, Togo and Uruguay.

Related News



Latest News

International
Proposed German asylum agreement with Denmark sparks opposition criticism
Local
Indian spiritual leader, Amma, visits Demark to give more hugs
Business
Russia: Denmark hasn’t asked for help in Danske Bank scandal case
International
Denmark voted onto UN Human Rights Council

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved