The environment and food minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, has announced that he intends to work towards an EU ban on flame retardants in products that children can come into contact with.

The three flame retardants, TCEP, TDCP and TCPP, are suspected of being carcinogenic and were recently found in dust particles in children’s rooms. They have already been banned in a number of toy products by the EU, but the Danes want the ban to be more expansive.

“Children are particularly vulnerable to chemicals, so we must fight so they are not being exposed to dangerous elements like these three flame retardants,” said Larsen.