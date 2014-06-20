Contact us Advertise with us

Denmark wants EU ban on harmful flame retardants

Environment minister claims children can come into contact with suspected carcinogenic far too easily

Doing more harm than good? (photo: Berkeley Lab) Doing more harm than good? (photo: Berkeley Lab)
September 8th, 2016 3:22 pm| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The environment and food minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, has announced that he intends to work towards an EU ban on flame retardants in products that children can come into contact with.

The three flame retardants, TCEP, TDCP and TCPP, are suspected of being carcinogenic and were recently found in dust particles in children’s rooms. They have already been banned in a number of toy products by the EU, but the Danes want the ban to be more expansive.

“Children are particularly vulnerable to chemicals, so we must fight so they are not being exposed to dangerous elements like these three flame retardants,” said Larsen.



“When we make laws and regulations for problematic chemicals, our most crucial path is through the EU. Many of the goods we buy in Denmark are produced abroad – so the best way to protect Danish consumers is by creating solid mutual EU rules. We’ll get a better effect if we get a complete EU ban on the three flame retardants.”

READ MORE: Denmark voices frustration over idle EU Commission in dangerous chemical issue

Long way to go
Flame retardants are used in products such as furniture foam, mattresses and electronics in order to reduce the risk of fire. The environmental authority Miljøstyrelsen has previously found the three flame retardants in question in car seats and carrying straps for children.

But before a ban can be discussed, the health and economic consequences of the flame retardants must be calculated. Documentation must be found that proves the use of the flame retardants presents a risk and that there exists better alternatives.

Related Posts


Latest News

The police has dispatched five search squads and two dog patrols to find the young woman (photo: Colourbox)
Danish police searching for 23-year-old missing woman
Doing more harm than good? (photo: Berkeley Lab)
Denmark wants EU ban on harmful flame retardants
Important for research into arteriosclerosis and cardiovascular disease (photo: Jynto)
Danish researchers in cholesterol breakthrough
Blue = men, Green = women, Red = homosexual males, Black = total (photo: SSI)
Syphilis boom continues to explode in Denmark
"Case dismissed", announced the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen (photo: iStock)
Neuroscientist Penkowa cleared of charges in fraud case
The drill 'Frida' has completed her work (photo: HOFOR)
Denmark’s biggest wastewater basin nearing completion

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved