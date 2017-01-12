Denmark welcoming a constellation of superstars

A clutch of some of the biggest musical stars in the world are on their way to Denmark.

Lady Gaga stunned millions around the world on Sunday night during her performance at the 51st Super Bowl.

And Danish fans now have the opportunity to see Gaga up close and personal when she hits Copenhagen’s newly-opened Royal Arena on October 21. Ticket sales begin in one week.

Climbing One Tree Hill with an acoustic guitar

Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw released his sixth studio album last September. He’ll be hitting Denmark this spring as part of the ‘An Acoustic Evening with Gavin DeGraw’ tour. He’ll be hitting Train in Aarhus first and Store Vega in Copenhagen the following week.

DeGraw has been consistently popular in Denmark since his debut LP and songs ‘I Don’t Wanna Be’ and “Chariot” dropped in 2003. He sold out concerts in Aalborg and Copenhagen in 2015. The shows received excellent reviews.

READ MORE: Royal Arena looking like a traffic nightmare

DeGraw’s acoustic shows promise stripped-down versions of his great hits and many tracks that he has never played live. Tickets go on sale on Friday February 10.

Speaking of tickets …

If you were thinking about catching Céline Dion’s first Danish visit since 2008, you’re gonna need an inside connection. All 14,000 of the tickets for Dion’s June 15 appearance at the Royal Arena were snapped up in just 16 minutes!