As Pakistan’s population continue to grow, so do its energy demands. Set to become the world’s fourth largest population by 2025, it is already facing an energy crisis.

At a seminar held at the Danish embassy in Islamabad, Ole Thonke, Denmark’s ambassador to Pakistan, said his country wanted to help get Pakistan’s electricity grid up to speed.

Benefiting one another

“Danish and Pakistani companies can forge partnerships in a variety of sectors to benefit one another,” said Thonke.