Denmark with massive food push in China

The Danish government will be looking to further cultivate its position as a preferred food partner of the world’s most populous country as the food minister, Mogens Jensen, leads a big Danish food export delegation to China in the next few days.

The trip will also include Jensen meeting Danish companies operating on the Chinese market, such as Arla, Danish Crown and Danfoss.

“Hopefully, we can get even more types of our products into Chinese supermarket. Creating market openings is a long process and I will do my part to push things in the right direction when I meet with my Chinese colleagues,” said Jensen.

Billions on the line

China is Denmark’s sixth-largest export economy and about 20-30 percent of global growth in the next few years is expected to occur in China.

Denmark and China currently have about 30 food and veterinary agreements in place, while Chinese interest in Danish food security and quality control is also one of the aspects of the bilateral co-operation.

Last year, Denmark exported 213,000 tonnes of pork to China – an export that was worth about 2.3 billion kroner. That figure is estimated to further rise this year and in 2020 as China has been hampered by several outbreaks of African swine fever and therefore imports more than usual.