Denmark wooes Indonesia with Metallica

When considering the many joys you could get out of listening to metal band Metallica, you probably wouldn’t think international relations would be one of them. But that’s exactly what’s happened.

PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen is currently leading a delegation to Indonesia and has established a rapport with Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo by presenting him with a signed vinyl box set of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’.

It’s no coincidence as Widodo is apparently a massive fan of Lars Ulrich and the gang.

One of the issues that Rasmussen is in Indonesia to discuss is Denmark helping Indonesia to do something about its massive plastic problem.

READ MORE: PM leading Danish delegation to Indonesia and Singapore

Indisposable heroes

About an eighth of all plastic in the world’s oceans comes from Indonesia and the majority of rubbish in Jakarta ends up on the streets, in rivers and along the coastline in so-called rubbish lagoons.

A Danish aid contribution of 5.5 million kroner aims to help Indonesia reach its goal of reducing the amount of rubbish in its seas by 75 percent by 2025.

Other companies to take part in the delegation to Indonesia include big hitters such as Novo Nordisk, Vestas, Grundfos, Novozymes and Terma.