 Denmark world team champs in backgammon for third year in a row - The Post

Denmark world team champs in backgammon for third year in a row

Same procedure as the last two years for the Danish team (photo: World Backgammon Federation Facebook page)
February 7th, 2020 5:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton

Denmark has won the annual World Team Championship, which took place in France in January.

Although Denmark is more famous for its success in handball and badminton, and their most popular sport is likely football, it currently appears to be unbeatable at backgammon, winning the World Backgammon Federation title for the third year in a row.

Playing a total of 28 matches, amounting to 100 hours over seven days, the competition culminated with the team– taken from the squad of Steen Grønbech, Lars Trabolt, Freddie Noer, Christian Munk Christensen, Thomas Kristensen and Thomas Myhr – beating a Greek team 4-0.

Tips from Grønbech the Giant
Team member Steen Grønbech – who is also an esteemed ‘Giant of Backgammon’, which means he is on a list of the top 32 players in the world – put the victory down to (DR reports) a number of factors including, good “concentration”, “probability calculation” and “pattern recognition”.

Taking advantage of modern technology, the team also use computer programs to assess their performances and constantly improve their game.

Despite what may sound like rather intense self-scrutiny, Grønbech, a civil engineer by day, describes the game as primarily a leisure activity and a great way to meet people, reports DR.

With many more competitions coming up, the Danish team will have plenty of time to further master their art before defending their title in Germany next year.

