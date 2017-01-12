 Royal welcome for panda visitors – The Post

Royal welcome for panda visitors

Two Chinese giant pandas to take up Danish residence in April

Two giant pandas feeding in their enclosure
March 13th, 2019 2:24 pm| by Emile Young
The Copenhagen Zoo will welcome two Chinese giant pandas on April 4, following four years of preparation. The pandas were gifted from China to Denmark during an official visit in 2014.

The arrival of the pandas is “going to be a historical moment,” Copenhagen Zoo CEO Jørgen Nielsen said.

On April 10, Queen Margrethe, Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and Chinese representatives will officially welcome the pandas at Copenhagen Zoo’s new Panda House.  Crown Princess Mary, who on Monday was named as the zoo’s new protector, will also participate in the event.

The panda enclosure will be opened to the public on April 11.

