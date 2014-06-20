Contact us Advertise with us

Denmark’s biggest wastewater basin nearing completion

Underground pool will prove an effective weapon against pollution and flooding

The drill 'Frida' has completed her work (photo: HOFOR) The drill 'Frida' has completed her work (photo: HOFOR)
September 8th, 2016 2:07 pm| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Measuring 3.4 km in length, Denmark’s soon-to-be newest underground wastewater basin is the nation’s largest.

Located under Vigerslevsparken Park in Valby, the basin has a capacity of 29,000 cubic metres of water – the equivalent of 12 Olympic swimming pools.

The basin will be an effective weapon against the pollution of the Damhus stream, which flows through the park. It will ensure clean water in the stream and reduce the risk of flooding during heavy rain or storms.



“With the new tunnel we are taking a big step towards cleaner water in the stream,” said Kent Søndergård, a spokesperson for the Greater Copenhagen Utility company HOFOR.

“The move will benefit residents and park guests who have been bothered by the odour emanating from the many sewage pipes in the area. Furthermore, we are increasing the capacity of the entire sewage system out here, and that reduces the risk and flooding during storms.”

READ MORE: Denmark’s bathing water continues to getting cleaner

Keeping CPH clean
The basin is actually a massive tunnel, about the size of a metro tunnel, and construction started on it in 2013 to the tune of 500 million kroner. It is expected to be ready for use sometime during the summer of next year.

This basin will be the 13th of its kind that HOFOR has built underground in Copenhagen. In total, the basins have a total capacity of 88 Olympic pools and are a major reason why the Danish capital has one of the only harbour areas in the world clean enough to swim in.

This is because the basins prevent waste water from spilling out from sewage systems. The other 12 basins are located beneath Østerbro, Nordhavn, Sankt Annæ Plads, Vesterbro and Amager.

Related Posts


Latest News

"Case dismissed", announced the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen (photo: iStock)
Neuroscientist Penkowa cleared of charges in fraud case
The drill 'Frida' has completed her work (photo: HOFOR)
Denmark’s biggest wastewater basin nearing completion
More Danes feel the need to push themselves to the edge in extreme sports (photo: iStock)
Growing number of Danes seeking extreme sports to escape everyday boredom
Turbulence of pilots' strike countered by cheaper fuel costs (photo: iStock)
Flat growth for SAS and Lego
Kristian Jensen unveiling the DAPP vision (photo: Kristian Jensen)
Government presents vision for Danish-Arab partnership program
Smoke-free prisons on the horizon (photo: Pixabay)
Minister wants to ban indoor smoking areas in prisons

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved