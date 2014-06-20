Measuring 3.4 km in length, Denmark’s soon-to-be newest underground wastewater basin is the nation’s largest.

Located under Vigerslevsparken Park in Valby, the basin has a capacity of 29,000 cubic metres of water – the equivalent of 12 Olympic swimming pools.

The basin will be an effective weapon against the pollution of the Damhus stream, which flows through the park. It will ensure clean water in the stream and reduce the risk of flooding during heavy rain or storms.