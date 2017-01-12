 Denmark’s dirt could hold key to climate change solution – The Post

Denmark’s dirt could hold key to climate change solution

Danish underground is particularly adept at storing CO2

Danes looking into subterranean CO2 storage (photo: Pixabay)
February 5th, 2019 11:31 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish researchers are looking to a way of tackling climate change by pumping CO2 into the underground and thus preventing it from building up in the atmosphere.

Last year, the government set aside 100 million kroner for researching the technique and a number of researchers see great potential in the method. The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) contends that the Danish underground can store the equivalent of 500 years of Danish CO2 emissions.

“We need to collect and store some of this CO2 in the underground. If we are to plant forests to solve the global problems we would have to plant an area the size of North America,” Lars Henrik Nielsen, a geologist with GEUS, told TV2 News.

“I think Denmark should lead the way and develop this green technology, as we have done in the past with wind turbines, for example.”

READ MORE: Widespread backing ensures citizens’ proposal on climate must be debated

Need more options
Geologists have identified 12 specific areas that are especially suitable to storing CO2 – areas where the underground contains lumps of sandstone capped with a layer of claystone. In these areas, you can pump large amounts of CO2 at least 800 metres down into the sandstone, while the claystone keeps it from escaping.

While detractors argue that storing CO2 in the underground is not a viable option in terms of financing and that the focus should instead be concentrated on planting trees, the government is intent on diversifying its plans.

“Planting forests isn’t enough, so we need to look at the broader picture. We do need to plant more forests and reduce emissions, but we must also investigate the potential in storing CO2 in the underground,” the energy and climate minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt, told TV2 News.

Related News



Latest News

National
Huawei employees expelled from Denmark
Culture
Culture News in Brief: Denmark’s best loved dirty old man gets a whopper of a pay check
International
Long-awaited conflict report: The US calls and Denmark comes running
National
Denmark’s dirt could hold key to climate change solution

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved