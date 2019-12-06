 Danish organic exports fall for the first time ever - The Post

Danish organic exports fall for the first time ever

But Danish organic produce remains a bit hit abroad

Slightly down, but poised to bounce back (photo: Økologisk Landsforening)
December 6th, 2019 5:00 pm| by Christian W

Danish organics have been in high demand abroad for a number of years now, but according to the national statistic keeper Danmarks Statistik, exports fell for the first time in 2018.

The figures showed that Danish organic exports decreased by 46 million kroner between 2017 and 2018 and now account for just over 2.9 billion kroner of Danish exports.

The good news is that the Danish Agriculture & Food Council predicts that organic exports are expected to increase again this year, as well as in 2020.

The lion’s share of the exports ends up in Europe. Germany is a particularly fervent importer, snapping up a 42 percent share, while Sweden (15 percent) and Asia (10) are other big markets.

“We constantly develop new markets for Danish organics. This year, for instance, we have had export gains in China, Germany and Italy, where there is great interest in Danish organic produce,” said Mette Gammicchia, a department head at the Danish Agriculture & Food Council.

READ ALSO: Denmark scores high praise for organic efforts

More import than export
Gammicchia said that Denmark was preparing for export pushes in Japan and France next year, and the council estimates that export will grow again to 3.5 billion kroner in 2020.

Organic dairy products are still the most popular export products in Denmark, accounting for 1.2 billion kroner in 2018.

Exports of fruit and vegetables landed at about 400 million kroner last year, while beef and meat produce reached the 344 million kroner mark.

The figures also revealed that Denmark imports more organic products than it exports – up to 4.4 billion kroner last year from 3.9 billion the year before – primarily due to the terrible harvest in 2018.

(photo: Danmarks Statistik)

