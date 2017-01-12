 Denmark’s high hopes to become Europe’s biggest medical cannabis producer – The Post

Denmark’s high hopes to become Europe’s biggest medical cannabis producer

New laws spawn a growth in the industry as 12 permits are issues, with three more impending

More than enough, you might say (photo: pixabay.com)
February 22nd, 2018 1:38 pm| by Douglas Whitbread
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark will soon become one of the largest medical cannabis producers in Europe.

Since December 2017, the Laegemiddelstyrelsen medicines agency has issued 12 permits to companies to produce medical cannabis.

The authorisations followed last year’s parliamentary approval of a four-year trial for doctors to prescribe medical cannabis to patients, which began on January 1.

READ MORE: Doctors refusing to prescribe medicinal cannabis despite governmental trial

Since this approval, 17 companies have sought the right to produce medical cannabis in Denmark. Two were rejected and three are still awaiting a decision.

However, the new industry is being tightly regulated. To gain approval to grow cannabis, companies must gain permission via three separate public bodies: Laegemiddelstyrelsen, the Landbrugsstyrelsen agricultural agency and the national police, Rigspolitiet.

Multinationals pick Odense
The decision of the Danish government has attracted international interest from large corporations based in North America.

Aurora Cannabis, a Canadian medical marijuana grower based in Alberta, Ontario, produced plans earlier in the year to team up with tomato grower Alfred Pedersen & Son. The pharmaceutical company will use greenhouses run by the Danish company to cultivate the product in Odense.

The two companies came together recently via a joint venture called Aurora Nordic Cannabis. They plan to create a 93,000 sqm automated facility – set to produce 120,000 kg of cannabis per year.

The venture is designed to service the needs of other Scandinavian nations such as Sweden and Norway in line with predicted future changes in law.

Other international cannabis companies to set up shop in Denmark include Canopy Growth Corporation. This recently partnered with Spectrum Cannabis Denmark and plans to create a 40,000 sqm facility also in Odense.



Latest News

Denmark
Danish state church still haemorrhaging members – but more slowly
Denmark
Denmark’s high hopes to become Europe’s biggest medical cannabis producer
General
Massive drugs haul found in Amager
Business
Green is the new black: proposed tax targets HBO and Netflix

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved