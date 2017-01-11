 Denmark’s most notorious snitch dead at 92 – The Post

Denmark’s most notorious snitch dead at 92

Grethe Bartram grassed up 53 resistance fighters to the Nazis during WWII

Not so innocent (photo: Frihedsmuseet)
February 1st, 2017 9:14 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Grethe Bartram, who grassed up 53 Danish resistance fighters in Aarhus to the Nazis during World War II, has died at the age of 92.

The woman reported her own husband, father and other people she knew to the Gestapo during the Occupation. Of the 53 resistance fighters she snitched on, eight died, 15 were tortured and 35 ended up in German concentration camps.



Bartram was given the death penalty after the war, but was pardoned and eventually released in 1956. She also reportedly survived an assassination attempt in late 1944.

READ MORE: Nazi hunters zeroing in on more suspects in Denmark

Changed woman
In an interview with Berlingske newspaper in 2010, Bartram said that she regretted her actions, and that by the time she was released from Horserød Prison in 1956 and moved to Sweden, she was a changed woman.

“A maturing process took place during that period I was in prison. It was a different person who moved to Sweden,” she said in the 2010 interview.

“It’s obvious that a person who has experienced what I have should wish it had never taken place.”

Bartram claimed that she received 500-700 kroner per month working as an informant for the Gestapo.

Related News


Latest News

News
Budding Danish networking app goes live on Kickstarter … again
National
Denmark’s most notorious snitch dead at 92
International
Eyes high in the sky: Danish plane spots cannabis smugglers in Med
International
Dual-citizen Danes not impacted by travel ban after all

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved