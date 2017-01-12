Denmark’s most popular radio station set to bow out

The decision has finally been made. Denmark’s most popular radio station, Radio24syv, is going off the air on October 31.

The radio staff yesterday gathered to hear the Culture Ministry decision that the station would not being granted a DAB radio broadcasting permit.

“Thanks for everything – and most of all, thank you. We air until October 31 and will go out with our boots on!” Radio24syv wrote on Twitter.

Radio24syv attracts around 1.1 million listeners every week and it quickly became one of Denmark’s favourite stations since first airing back in November 2011.

READ ALSO: Radio24syv pulling the plug

Loud and local

While the station will end transmission on October 31, new channel Radio Loud is scheduled to fill the void sometime in April next year.

Radio Loud will consist of nine local radio stations such as Roskilde Festival, the National Museum of Denmark, event venue VEGA and the National Union of Students in Denmark (DSF).

The new state-sponsored DAB channel will broadcast for the next four years with an annual budget of 70 million kroner.

Radio24syv decided in March that it would go off the air in October following a decision not to pursue an extension of its broadcasting permit in the wake of the government’s new media agreement stipulating it would have to move 70 percent of its operations 110 km away from Copenhagen.