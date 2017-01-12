Denmark’s oldest Irish pub, The Shamrock Inn, celebrating its big 3-0

Has it really been that long? This weekend, the capital’s oldest Irish pub, The Shamrock Inn, will be turning 30, and the city centre establishment has three days of festivities planned, starting tonight.

Thirty-year theme

Perhaps the biggest highlight will involve Cliona Manahan, the Irish ambassador, performing the ceremonial pouring of the ‘first pint of the next 30 years’ at 16:00 on Saturday.

Continuing with the three-decade theme, Irish musician Denis McLaughlin, who performed on the opening weekend in March 1989, is returning to perform sets on Friday at 22:00 and Saturday at 20:00.

And from 15:00 until 17:00, the pub will be reverting to its 1989 price list to start the weekend celebration.

One-off drinks

Behind the bar there are a number of one-off experiences waiting to be had.

O’Hara’s Brewing at Urban Brewing brewpub in Dublin has produced an official anniversary red IPA for the pub, while delivery has been taken of a one-off anniversary expression of Teeling Irish Whiskey – again from Dublin.

The route from Ireland is a familiar one for the Shamrock. When it first opened, its landlady Eileen Bruun De Neergard had to make frequent visits to procure supplies of Guinness, as the beer did not even have a Danish agent back then.

Other highlights

Among the other highlights this weekend, there is an ‘IntelliGuinness Quiz’ on Saturday 18:00, offering pints and prizes.

On Sunday, Jane, Shane and Dessie from Fyrefly will be performing from 13:30 in the bar.

The bar is opening at 14:00 on Friday, 17:00 on Saturday and 13:00 on Sunday. Given it’s a Six Nations weekend, it promises to be lively!