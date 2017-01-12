Denmark’s provincial cities have grown faster than Copenhagen

Over the past 90 years, Denmark’s 29 largest provincial cities have grown at a faster rate than the Capital Region of Copenhagen, according to a new report from Momentum newsletter.

On average, the 29 provincial cities (see list below – under Danish terminology, a town is a settlement of more than 200 people, a city a settlement of more than 20,000 people) have increased their populations by 148 percent since 1926, compared to the 90 percent increase Copenhagen has experienced during the same time.