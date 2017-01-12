 Denmark’s wealthiest man loses three children in Sri Lanka bombings – The Post

Denmark’s wealthiest man loses three children in Sri Lanka bombings

Bestseller CEO Anders Holch Povlsen suffers immense tragedy in terror attack

Anders Holch Povlsen and his family endured a terrible loss yesterday (photo: Bestseller)
April 22nd, 2019 3:15 pm| by Christian W

The three Danish citizens who were killed in multiple bomb blasts in Sri Lanka yesterday were all children of Denmark’s wealthiest man, Bestseller CEO Anders Holch Povlsen.

The clothing giant confirmed today that three of Povlsen’s four children had died in the co-ordinated attack, which involved suicide bombers detonating bombs in several hotels and churches in Colombo, Dehiwela and Negombo.

According to Forbes Magazine, Povlsen, has a fortune of 42 billion kroner, making him the richest in Denmark and 242nd globally.

READ MORE: Three Danes killed in Sri Lanka blasts

Crisis help from home
The death toll increased to 290 today, including 39 foreigners, and over 500 people have been injured. Some 24 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The PM, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, condemned the attack, saying that it “filled him with pain and sorrow and that all of Denmark stand united with those families who lost their loved ones”.

The Foreign Ministry estimates that there are upwards of 2,000 Danes currently in Sri Lanka.

A Defence aircraft has been deployed to Colombo to offer crisis assistance to those in need and establish a temporary help desk in the Sri Lankan capital.

