Young people between the ages of 18 and 25 had a lower average income in 2014 compared to 2000 – the only age group amongst adults in Denmark to experience a fall according to Danmarks Statistik figures reported by Metroxpress.

Broken down, 18-year-olds saw their income tumble by 13.8 percent, 18-year-olds by 9.2 percent, 23-year-olds by 6.3 percent, and 25-year-olds by 2.9 percent. Only by the age of 26, did they reach parity with a 0.5 percent rise.

And from then on, the difference steadily rose until the retirement age, with people aged 30 earning 8.9 percent more, 35-year-olds (17.9), 40 (26.3), 50 (28.4), 60 (30.9) and 70 (29.5).