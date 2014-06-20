City and port developers By & Havn have revealed their plans for Amager Fælled, the urban nature area in south Copenhagen.

A 40-hectare large, green zone near the Sundby metro station will be transformed into a new neighbourhood with several 7-storey apartment buildings offering 2,000-3,000 housing units, as well as with shops, supermarkets, parking and daycare centres.

Construction companies are currently submitting their project proposals and By & Havn hope that construction work will commence in 2017-2018 and that the first residents will be able to move in two years later.

