DF prepared to work with Stram Kurs

Should the right-wing extremist Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party manage to get any seats, there remains an open question as to how or whether any other parties will be prepared to work with them.

Stram Kurs, standing for the first time after a whirlwind campaign to obtain the requisite number of signatures, ultimately hopes to be able to field around 30 candidates.

For auld lang syne?

One of the Stram Kurs candidates already confirmed is Kim Holmgaard Madsen, who will stand in Esbjerg. Madsen has previously been a member of Dansk Folkeparti.

And it seems as if his old party has few scruples when it comes to working with Stram Kurs.

“If they come up with any good ideas then we would be happy to discuss co-operation with them. We go for the ball and not the man,” DF’s group chair Peter Skaarup told Jyllands-Posten.

No way, Jose

Current Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has already publically announced that he will not work with Stram Kurs.

“I’m not going to build a government on political dialogue or concessions to that party. It just won’t happen,” he told TV2 Nyheder.

Both Konservative and Liberal Alliance have expressed similar sentiments.