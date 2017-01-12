Dignitaries offer their condolences in wake of Prince Henrik’s passing

Following the death of Prince Henrik late last night, a long line of dignitaries have taken to social media to offer their condolences to the Danish Royal Family and the Danish people.

The Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen wrote in a press release that the Royal House had lost an “anchor” and Denmark a unique representative for the country.

“He showed an excellent mastery of Danish humour and self-irony. He had a passion for fine French gastronomy and had a charm and sense for poetry, music and art. With his international viewpoint, he helped open the eyes of the Danes to the world,” wrote Rasmussen.

“Prince Henrik made his mark on the world around him throughout his life. He dared to put himself and his person on the line and refused to be a spectator of life. Life was to be lived and experienced, so one always encountered a lively and engaged Prince.”

READ MORE: Au revoir Henri: Prince Henrik dies at 83

Nordic brethren

The Swedish Royal House, which has long enjoyed close ties with the Danish Royal House, was also quick to offer condolences.

“I want to express our deepest sympathy to Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Joachim and their families,” wrote King Carl Gustav on Instagram.

“There is a close relation between the Nordic Royal Houses, so least through the close kinship that binds us. We remember Prince Henrik with great warmth.”

The Norwegian Royal House backed up the sentiment of the Nordic bond by announcing that the flags will fly at half-mast at the Royal Castle today on the day of Prince Henrik’s funeral.

“Our thoughts go to Queen Margrethe and the family following the passing of Prince Henrik. Our condolences also extend to the Danish people,” wrote King Harald.

READ MORE: Prince Henrik returns home to spend final days

French connection

Another who lamented Prince Henrik’s death was François Zimeray, the French ambassador to Denmark.

Zimeray said he received the news of the Prince’s passing with great sorrow and that French President Emmanuel Macron had passed on his deepest condolences to Queen Margrethe, the Royal Family and the Danish people.

“Prince Henrik was the most French of the Danes, the most Danish of the French,” Zimeray wrote on Twitter.

Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a message of condolence to Queen Margrethe.