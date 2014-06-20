Contact us Advertise with us

Discount supermarkets disappearing in Denmark

Large chains closing low-priced outlets

Faktas are shutting down across Denmark (photo: Søren1997) Faktas are shutting down across Denmark (photo: Søren1997)
September 20th, 2016 8:51 am| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Discount supermarkets, once a mainstay of the Danish shopping arena, are beginning to fade from the scene.

As consumers increasingly choose quality over price, large chains are shutting down discount stores. The numbers have dropped steadily over the past two years.

“Discount stores are in the middle of a war of attrition,” retail expert Flemming Birch from the consulting firm Birch & Birch told Jyllands-Posten.



“Several of the larger chains have closed stores, and I would not be surprised if that trend continues.”

Quality over price
Birch said that many supermarkets have reinvented themselves as Danish consumers have started to focus less on price and more on quality.

“The supermarkets have succeeded in creating a story that rather than eating more we can eat better,”he said. “It is changing the market.”

According to new figures from the Retail Institute Scandinavia, there were 1,566 discount stores across the country this spring – seven fewer than the year before.

READ MORE: Aldi reports record loss in Denmark

The Fakta chain Coop Danmark closed 21 stores last year. The year before, 14 stores were shuttered. Kiwi and Aldi have also closed stores and stopped expanding.

Rema ramping up
However, some discount chains are still expanding. Norwegian-owned Rema 1000 added 15 stores last year.

“Discount shopping has not lost any momentum with us,” said Henrik Burkal, the managing director of Rema 1000 Denmark. “We are gaining market share from competitors.”

Rema 1000 expects to open 15 new stores in the coming year.

Related Posts


Latest News

Faktas are shutting down across Denmark (photo: Søren1997)
Discount supermarkets disappearing in Denmark
The convey before the attack (photo: SARC)
Denmark condemns attack on aid convoy in Syria
Queen Juliane Marie started the clinic as a place where unmarried women could give birth anonymously (photo: Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle)
Juliane Marie, mother of the city’s birthing clinic
Not wise to piss off a man with carving knives at his disposal (photo: Slagter Gregersen's official Facebook page)
Danish butcher threatens veggie graffiti artist on Facebook
Police are looking for a mother and her children (photo: Copenhagen Police)
Copenhagen Police looking for missing mother and children
Chances of surviving: next to zero; chances of an Oscar: better (photo: Gordon Timpen, Christian Geisnæs & Henrik Petit)
War film submitted as Denmark’s Oscar entry

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved