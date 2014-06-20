Discount supermarkets, once a mainstay of the Danish shopping arena, are beginning to fade from the scene.

As consumers increasingly choose quality over price, large chains are shutting down discount stores. The numbers have dropped steadily over the past two years.

“Discount stores are in the middle of a war of attrition,” retail expert Flemming Birch from the consulting firm Birch & Birch told Jyllands-Posten.