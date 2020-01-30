Distortion looking to increase pay-for-entry zones

When the massive Distortion street party kicks off in Copenhagen this June, guests may find themselves having to pay to gain entrance to more event areas.

Local politicians at City Hall have approved the desire of Distortion’s organisers to usher in more pay-for-entry party zones in Nørrebro and Vesterbro.

More specifically, Distortion wants to supplement its free street parties with five fenced-off music zones that guests will have to pay upwards of 180 kroner for a ticket to enter.

Event organisers contend that the move will provide an additional experience, but Ninna Hedeager Olsen, the deputy mayor for technical and environmental issues, is not impressed.

“Copenhagen’s city space belongs to Copenhageners and they shouldn’t be cut off from using them just because Distortion wants to earn money on closed events,” Olsen said.

A furious Finn

However, the majority of City Hall apparently didn’t share the opinion of Olsen, as they voted to approve the change.

According to TV2 Lorry, Socialdemokratiet, Socialistisk Folkeparti, Alternativet and Radikale voted in favour of the change, while Enhedslisten, Konservative and Dansk Folkeparti were against it.

DF member Finn Rudaizky was so incensed by the decision that he put forth a motion that requires a broader scope of local politicians from the local citizen representation, Borgerrepræsentationen, to vote on the proposal.

Distortion has also appealed to be exempt from municipal noise pollution limitations in several areas.

Distortion will be held from June 3-7 this year. Read more about it here.