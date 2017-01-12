DMI predicts warm Danish summer … but don’t hold your breath

DMI has never had a great reputation – the general consensus is that the Norwegian service is much better.

And it’s got even worse since it revamped its website earlier this year and decided to give us hour-by-hour prognoses instead of a useful radar map showing likely movements of rain.

Because the great thing about the map was that you could figure out the margin of error for yourself. So if Copenhagen was on the edge of a big rain cloud, there was always be a chance your BBQ could go ahead as planned.

Given DMI’s propensity for screwing up 24-hour forecasts – for last Saturday, its projected rainfall fell from 75 mm to 35 mm to 5 mm over the course of 24 hours – it’s hard to get too excited about its prediction that July, August and September will be hot and sunny.

Warm but volatile

July will see a number of high-pressure systems dominate across the continent, and southern Scandinavia will see above average sunshine. However, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms look likely at times as lower pressure comes crashing down from Iceland.

August likewise will see both high and low pressure systems colliding, but the warmth is expected to continue.

And September will be more stable as the summer continues for another month.

But that’s DMI’s prediction. For a more reliable projection, you probably need to head to Oslo where they’ve traded in their hamster wheel-powered contraption for a machine that goes ping.