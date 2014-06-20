The government’s proposal to axe the hospitals’ preferred method of screening blood will risk leading to a diminished supply.

Cutting the NAT screening is part of the government’s budget proposal for 2017 and could lead to a weakened emergency preparedness against foreign viruses such as Zika and the West Nile, several doctors warn.

Getting rid of it would force blood banks to establish long quarantines for blood donors because the old serological screenings can only reveal the presence of a virus in the blood two weeks after infection, while the NAT screening does it in days.