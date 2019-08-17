 Donald Trump cancels visit to Denmark over Greenland denial – The Post

Donald Trump cancels visit to Denmark over Greenland denial

US president cited Danish PM’s statement not to discuss a sale of Greenland as a reason

I’ll come next time … scout’s honour (photo: Michael Vadon)
August 21st, 2019 8:19 am| by Christian W

For the past few weeks, the Danish government has been preparing for US President Donald Trump’s visit as part of a European trip that also included Poland.

Well, those preparations have been for naught following the news last night that Trump has decided to cancel his trip to Denmark after PM Mette Frederiksen remarked that Denmark would not entertain the possibility of selling Greenland to the US.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”

READ ALSO: Danes laugh off Trump’s reported interest in ‘acquiring’ Greenland

Criticism flooding in 
Trump’s last-minute cancelation of the Denmark visit predictably has a number of politicians from both sides of the pond up in arms.

Many feel Trump’s decision to cancel his trip to Denmark is disrespectful – particularly given that the Danes are supposed to be one of the closest allies of the US.

“As a Dane (and a conservative) it is very hard to believe. For no reason Trump assumes that (an autonomous) part of our country is for sale. Then insultingly cancels a visit that everybody was preparing for. Are parts of the US for sale? Alaska? Please show more respect,” wrote Rasmus Jarlov, an MP for the Konservative party and former business minister, on Twitter.

Just yesterday, Frederiksen stated that it was “unavoidable” that the US would have a greater military presence in Greenland in the future.

