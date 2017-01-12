 Donald Trump considering Denmark visit  – The Post

Donald Trump considering Denmark visit 

US president might swing by as part of official trip to Poland in early September 

Donald Trump could visit Denmark soon (photo: Pixabay)
July 31st, 2019 8:46 am| by Christian W

US president Donald Trump has been pretty liberal in his use of the word ‘Denmark’ since he campaigned for the presidency a few years ago (see video below). 

And now it seems he might actually come here in the near future. Trump commented yesterday that he might stop by Denmark as part of his official trip to Poland in early September. 

The Danish government has yet to confirm a prospective visit by the US leader, but stated that he was always welcome.  

READ ALSO: White House report blasts Nordic socialism

Not idle talk
TV2 correspondent Jesper Steinmetz said that his sources confirmed that Trump’s camp has contacted the Danish government to hear if Denmark is interested in the president stopping by. 

Trump’s predecessors, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton all visited Denmark during their tenures and the US is likely looking to maintain a solid rapport with its longtime allies in the wake of the new Danish government coming to power. 

Related News



Latest News

National
Denmark among most innovative countries in the world
National
Denmark eyeing laughing gas regulation following youth abuse epidemic  
International
Donald Trump considering Denmark visit 
News
New research: Danes far more chronically ill than previously believed  

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved