Donald Trump considering Denmark visit 

US president Donald Trump has been pretty liberal in his use of the word ‘Denmark’ since he campaigned for the presidency a few years ago (see video below).

And now it seems he might actually come here in the near future. Trump commented yesterday that he might stop by Denmark as part of his official trip to Poland in early September.

The Danish government has yet to confirm a prospective visit by the US leader, but stated that he was always welcome.

Not idle talk

TV2 correspondent Jesper Steinmetz said that his sources confirmed that Trump’s camp has contacted the Danish government to hear if Denmark is interested in the president stopping by.

Trump’s predecessors, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton all visited Denmark during their tenures and the US is likely looking to maintain a solid rapport with its longtime allies in the wake of the new Danish government coming to power.