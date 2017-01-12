Donald Tusk coming to Copenhagen

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, will be in Copenhagen tomorrow to meet Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, the pair will meet to discuss preparations for the upcoming EU summit in Brussels later this month.

EU’s future

In connection with that, they will also talk about ideas for the future of the EU, as presented by French President Emmanuel Macron and Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission.

Aside from that, the EU meeting on October 19-20 will also cover other pressing issues, including migration, defence, foreign affairs and digitalisation.