Donkey Republic wants to put its bikes on the streets of Denmark’s capital

Copenhagen’s municipal politicians are on the verge of agreeing to a trial period during which private firms will be able to offer their app-controlled city bikes for rental.

One Danish company impatiently waiting in the wings is Donkey Republic – their bikes are available in 50 cities such as Berlin, Rotterdam, Vienna and Barcelona, but not in Copenhagen.

The company was started by Alexander Frederiksen and a couple of friends five years ago when they were experimenting with trying to devise a bicycle lock that could be controlled using bluetooth technology and a mobile phone.

Up until now, the firm has been in hot water with the municipality because 1,000 of their bikes have been placed in the municipal bike racks by employees of the firm without permission, reports Politiken.

Fighting over public space

A number of other firms are also waiting impatiently for the go-ahead. If the municipality approves a permanent program, it will include some form of rental deal concerning the use of the public space and a requirement that the company puts up parking stands.

The latter problem is a bone of contention at the moment. In many places, bikes are spilling out all over the streets and blocking access for passers-by, and several political parties have indicated they will toughen up the penalties for pirate companies using public cycle stands illegally.

Also, if private companies are allowed to enter the market they will be competing with the official electric-powered white bikes that are supported by the municipalities of Copenhagen and Frederiksberg and DSB.

But is there really a need?

Another argument for not liberalising the market further is that it is estimated that Copenhageners own over 600,000 bikes – as well as there being white bikes available. That amounts to more than one bicycle per adult citizen.

On the other hand, Donkey Republic argues that many people are often in a situation in which they want to get from A to B but don’t have their bike with them. The company also has a system that allows people to keep the same bike for several hours a day.

Frederiksen is prepared to come to an arrangement with the municipality that involves paying for the use of public space.

“It’s now that cities ought to grasp the opportunities to alleviate transport challenges caused by increasing numbers of people. But they have to make sure there aren’t ten different bike systems with tens of thousands of bikes in every city,” he said.