Double jeopardy for Roskilde campsites: You’re shrinking and going to be blown

And just like that – summer is over! In the space of just one day, our thermometers have plummeted from the 30s down to the teens – mostly thanks to a change in wind direction that will bring more rainfall, gusty conditions and cool climes this week.

Yesterday, Danes flocked to the beaches to enjoy a scorcher of a Sunday that left Nakkehoved near Gilleleje in north Zealand roasting in temperatures of 32 degrees.

Peg down those tents!

Nils Vall, a meteorologist at DMI, has a particular warning for the campers at the Roskilde Festival, which opened its doors on Saturday ahead of the first music acts taking to the stage on Wednesday.

“Make sure you securely peg down your tents and pavilions,” he advised according to BT. “These winds will be gale-force at the coast.”

A complete week of 16-17 degrees

A high pressure system west of the British Isles is responsible for the change in weather, which is expected to last all week, with temperatures expected to fall in the capital region from 21 degrees today to 16 every other day bar Friday and Sunday (17).

In the capital region, some 3 mm of rain is expected between 16:00 and 17:00 today – the time when most commuters are returning home.

Shrunk by nearly 60 percent

Over in Roskilde, many of the regulars will be aware by now that this might be the last time they can claim their favourite spot to camp.

Large parts of the festival’s campsites will be excavated for gravel – the equivalent of 140 out of 240 football pitches – thus shrinking the available places to pitch a tent by over a half.

No longer obliged to fill holes

Furthermore, once the extractions have been completed, the land will not be restored to its former glory, but instead be left as a hole for drunk revellers to fall into. Previously, the excavators were obliged to fill in the holes.

Work is expected to continue for 10 to 15 years, starting with excavations on the western side of the railway ahead of next year.