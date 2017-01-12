 Double jeopardy for Roskilde campsites: You’re shrinking and going to be blown – The Post

Double jeopardy for Roskilde campsites: You’re shrinking and going to be blown

As headliner Bob Dylan has observed, the answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

You’re going to have to squeeze up a bit there! (photo: Stig Nygaard/Flickr)
July 1st, 2019 9:48 am| by Ben Hamilton

And just like that – summer is over! In the space of just one day, our thermometers have plummeted from the 30s down to the teens – mostly thanks to a change in wind direction that will bring more rainfall, gusty conditions and cool climes this week.

Yesterday, Danes flocked to the beaches to enjoy a scorcher of a Sunday that left Nakkehoved near Gilleleje in north Zealand roasting in temperatures of 32 degrees.

Things were busy at Svanemølle Beach in Østerbro, Copenhagen (all photos: Ella Navarro)

Peg down those tents!
Nils Vall, a meteorologist at DMI, has a particular warning for the campers at the Roskilde Festival, which opened its doors on Saturday ahead of the first music acts taking to the stage on Wednesday.

“Make sure you securely peg down your tents and pavilions,” he advised according to BT. “These winds will be gale-force at the coast.”

A complete week of 16-17 degrees
A high pressure system west of the British Isles is responsible for the change in weather, which is expected to last all week, with temperatures expected to fall in the capital region from 21 degrees today to 16 every other day bar Friday and Sunday (17).

In the capital region, some 3 mm of rain is expected between 16:00 and 17:00 today – the time when most commuters are returning home.

Shrunk by nearly 60 percent
Over in Roskilde, many of the regulars will be aware by now that this might be the last time they can claim their favourite spot to camp.

Large parts of the festival’s campsites will be excavated for gravel – the equivalent of 140 out of 240 football pitches – thus shrinking the available places to pitch a tent by over a half.

No longer obliged to fill holes
Furthermore, once the extractions have been completed, the land will not be restored to its former glory, but instead be left as a hole for drunk revellers to fall into. Previously, the excavators were obliged to fill in the holes.

Work is expected to continue for 10 to 15 years, starting with excavations on the western side of the railway ahead of next year.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
‘Dark Noon’ leads the way with three CPH Culture nominations
Business
Denmark second best in the world for workers’ rights
International
Nord Stream 2 drops plans to establish pipeline through Denmark
National
Born on the 1st of July: New laws kicking in today

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved