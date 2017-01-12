Double jeopardy! Two ministers call it quits

The government is on its heels tonight following the revelation that not one, but two of its ministers were stepping down.

Education and research minister Søren Pind said he was calling it a day immediately due to being “burnt out” and was leaving the Danish political scene altogether.

Moreover, food and environment minister Esben Lunde Larsen announced on Facebook that would step down as minister but continue as an MP until the nest Parliamentary elections.

“Søren Pind and Esben Lunde Larsen have worked hard in Parliament, for the government and Venstre for many years and they have my gratitude for that,” said PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Appointments tomorrow

Pind, 48, had been an MP for Venstre party since 2005, although he was also a temporary MP in 1994 and 1997. Larsen, 39, had been an MP for Venstre since 2011.

Rasmussen said he would head to the Queen’s residence tomorrow to make the ministerial adjustments, as is custom in Denmark.