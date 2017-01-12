Double murder suspect arrested in Denmark

Last week, two gang members from the city of Kista near Stockholm were shot and killed at close range while sitting in a car.
Police have been tracking the alleged offender since then and a suspect has now been arrested in Denmark, according to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. South Zealand and Lolland-Falster police in Denmark confirmed that they arrested a man in his 30s Sunday night.
Second suspect still on the loose
Local police in Rødby arrested the man without incident when they spotted him in a car.
South Zealand and Lolland-Falster police are in close dialogue with the Danish national police Rigspolitiet and the Swedish police about extraditing the man to Sweden.
Both of the men murdered in Sweden were in their 20s. One of them was a leading figure in a Swedish gang called Lejonen and Swedish police suspect that the double murder was gang-related.
The killings took place in a residential neighbourhood in Kista. Police have been searching for two men and the hunt continues for the second suspect.
The man being held is scheduled for an initial appearance before the court on Monday.
In related news, the Danish police fear that the escalation in gang violence that has struck Malmö recently could spill across Øresund Bridge into Copenhagen.