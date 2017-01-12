Dour reading: Denmark’s energy consumption and CO2 emissions increased in 2018 

When it comes to reaching the lofty goals of the 2015 climate agreement in Paris, Denmark has often been praised as being among the global leaders.

But the Danes will be smarting following the release of new figures indicating that the country consumed more energy and emitted more CO2 last year, compared to 2017.

The figures, released by the Energistyrelsen national energy agency, showed that the amount of energy consumed in Denmark rose by 0.2 percent, while CO2 emissions also increased by 1.3 percent.

Coal consumption in particular made quite the U-turn as it went from a 25.5 percent decrease in 2017 to a 1.9 percent rise last year. Meanwhile, the consumption of oil and sustainable energy also increased, while it declined for natural gas.

Producing less oil

Energistyrelsen explained to Ingeniøren newspaper that the rise in CO2 emissions was most likely due to there being less wind last year.

The results (here in Danish) also revealed that Denmark produced less oil and natural gas, but more sustainable energy.

One of the key goals of the Paris Agreement is to prevent the global average temperature to rise by more than 2 degrees by 2100, compared to 1850. It has already increased by over 1 degree.