 Dour reading: Denmark’s energy consumption and CO2 emissions increased in 2018  – The Post

Dour reading: Denmark’s energy consumption and CO2 emissions increased in 2018 

Danes consumed more coal and oil last year compared to the year before 

More coal was burned in Denmark last year (photo: Pixabay)
April 6th, 2019 10:21 am| by Christian W

When it comes to reaching the lofty goals of the 2015 climate agreement in Paris, Denmark has often been praised as being among the global leaders. 

But the Danes will be smarting following the release of new figures indicating that the country consumed more energy and emitted more CO2 last year, compared to 2017. 

The figures, released by the Energistyrelsen national energy agency, showed that the amount of energy consumed in Denmark rose by 0.2 percent, while CO2 emissions also increased by 1.3 percent. 

Coal consumption in particular made quite the U-turn as it went from a 25.5 percent decrease in 2017 to a 1.9 percent rise last year. Meanwhile, the consumption of oil and sustainable energy also increased, while it declined for natural gas. 

READ MORE: Stones may be the answer to storing excess green power

Producing less oil 
Energistyrelsen explained to Ingeniøren newspaper that the rise in CO2 emissions was most likely due to there being less wind last year. 

The results (here in Danish) also revealed that Denmark produced less oil and natural gas, but more sustainable energy. 

One of the key goals of the Paris Agreement is to prevent the global average temperature to rise by more than 2 degrees by 2100, compared to 1850. It has already increased by over 1 degree. 

Related News



Latest News

National
Dour reading: Denmark’s energy consumption and CO2 emissions increased in 2018 
Activities
Cooked to be chased, hooked at first taste, rebooked in great haste
Community
Sustainability Day: educating future generations to respect their environment at CIS
Business
Business Round-up: IKEA and ISS up in arms on government’s ‘paradigm shift’ on foreign policy

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved