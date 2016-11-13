 Driverless S-trains a step closer – The Post

Driverless S-trains a step closer

Government wants more competition in suburban rail transport sector

Let’s hope that this scheme doesn’t turn into another IC4 fiasco (photo: Sir48)
December 13th, 2017 11:00 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

If the transport minister, Ole Birk Olesen, has his way, there may soon be driverless trains on Copenhagen’s S-train network and they will be run by private operators rather than DSB.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s trains should be privatised, minister suggests

The business model will be similar to that used on the Metro, where the running of the trains will be the responsibility of a private company whilst the infrastructure and trains themselves are owned by DSB, reports DR Nyeheder.

A nice little earner
At present, the S-train network is a lucrative business for DSB, which generates profits of around 1 billion kroner per year.

According to Radikale’s transport spokesperson, Andreas Steenberg, it is expected to cost 4.5 billion kroner to introduce driverless trains. However, the money saved through tendering the project is expected to cover this.

On top of that, driverless trains are predicted to be able to generate 13 million extra passengers a year.

“This is one of the best things we can do to create development in the capital region and solve congestion and pollution problems,” said Steenberg.

Caveat emptor?
The history of foreign involvement in such projects up to now has been chequered to say the least – just think of the IC4 fiasco – but according to Venstre’s transport spokesperson, Kristian Phil Lorentzen, there will be no compromises when it comes to service, even though it could be a foreign company that takes over the running of the trains.

“The important thing is that it is us politicians who lay down the service levels that passengers should receive. This is something we shan’t compromise on, and it is then up to those who want to bid for the contract to live up to this and see whether they want to bid under those conditions,” said Lorentzen.

Related News



Latest News

National
Failed Danish EMA bid triggers multi million-kroner rent loss
Denmark
Driverless S-trains a step closer
International
Dear, oh dear: Copenhagen shoots up expat cost list
News
Jävla skit! Denmark crash out in World Championship quarter-finals

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved