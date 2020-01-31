 DSB looking to close regional station north of Copenhagen - The Post

DSB looking to close regional station north of Copenhagen

(Photo:wikimedia / Leif Jørgensen)
January 31st, 2020 11:23 am| by Roselyne Min

Danish train operator DSB has decided to close Skovbrynet Station, which has been servicing commuters north of Copenhagen since 1930 who primarily want to can a regional service to the S-train terminus at Farum.

According to DSB, the closure will save S-train commuters to Farum station about one to three minutes on their journey.

It is the Skovbrynet Station directly west of Lyngby, not due north of the suburb.

“Little benefit to commuters”
However, the Transport Committee at Christianborg is not convinced by the reasoning.

Jeppe Bruus, the chair of the Transport Committee at Christianborg, has called for a meeting with DSB.

“Although Skovbrynet is a small station, the saved time will be of little benefit to commuters,” said Bruus.

Today, according to TV2, DSB will meet with representatives from various municipalities to discuss the closure.

