DSB wants to tear down iconic cinema in Copenhagen

One of the most iconic buildings in Copenhagen, the pastel-coloured cinema Palads Teatret on Axeltorv, may soon become a history, if a new project for a high-rise complex is passed, reports Politiken.

According to documents from the municipal finance board and the engineering and environmental board, DSB Ejendomme has in partnership with a private developer submitted a proposal to tear down the Palads and build a large scale construction in its place that would extend across the railway at Vesterport Station.