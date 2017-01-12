DSB wants to tear down iconic cinema in Copenhagen

One of the most iconic buildings in Copenhagen, the pastel-coloured cinema Palads Teatret on Axeltorv, may soon become a history, if a new project for a high-rise complex is passed, reports Politiken.
According to documents from the municipal finance board and the engineering and environmental board, DSB Ejendomme has in partnership with a private developer submitted a proposal to tear down the Palads and build a large scale construction in its place that would extend across the railway at Vesterport Station.
Still under negotiation
DSB Ejendomme, which owns the land, is currently in dialogue with Nordisk Film, which has owned the cinema since 1929.
According to the plans, the new buildings would continue to include a cinema, as well as apartments, restaurants, a public courtyard and a small theatre.
However, it still remains uncertain whether the project will get a green as it has already encountered critique for having a high built surface ratio.
Cinema at former central station
Palads Teatret opened in October 1912 in Copenhagen’s former central railway station on Axeltorv, which had ceased operations in 1911.
With a capacity of 3,000 seats, it was then Scandinavia’s largest entertainment centre.
In 1989, Poul Gernes gave it its iconic pastel-coloured coat that stands out among the surrounding grey buildings.