The Danish company BluSense Diagnostics, a spin-out from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), is among 21 companies tasked with finding a solution to the global zika virus epidemic.

BluSense Diagnostics has been chosen by US Aid – the US Agency for International Development – out of hundreds of companies, universities and researchers to help tackle the issue.

“As a relatively new company, it’s a massive pat on the back to receive the US state’s recognition for the results we have already achieved and support for our future work,” said Filippo Bosco, the CEO of BluSense Diagnostics.