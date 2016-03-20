 Dwindling gravel stocks could severely impact Danish building projects – The Post

Dwindling gravel stocks could severely impact Danish building projects

A new report points to the fact that unless new sources are found, Denmark could run out of gravel in a few years

Soon, it is feared, a number of Danish gravel pits will be completely worked out (photo: Peter Leth/flickr)
November 21st, 2018 3:45 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A recent investigation carried out by consulting engineers Niras on behalf of the Danish regions has turned up some disquieting news.

Supplies of gravel, the raw material essential for making asphalt and concrete, are running out, reports DR Nyheder.

Not a bottomless pit
“Denmark is in the middle of a building boom and our consumption of this raw material will increase dramatically. At the same time, we are emptying our gravel pits so we will experience a shortage,” said the head of the Danish Regions’ environmental committee, Heino Knudsen.

READ ALSO: Finally! New Nordhavn road gets the green light

The report reveals that demand will increase by more than 50 percent up until 2040. The situation is especially bad in the Capital Region, where gravel pits are expected to run dry by 2027.

Gritty realism needed
The price of building work will increase due to the higher costs associated with bringing in gravel from further afield – even from abroad.

Knudsen feels that the government is ignoring the problem, and he would like to see a strategy in place to tackle the shortage. He questions whether there is more gravel to be discovered in Denmark, and whether it would be useful to map the country with this in mind rather than rely on imports.

Yesterday, the Capital Region voted to open up for imported gravel. Knudsen points out that this is not a good long-term idea for the environment.

“Increased imports will lead to increased pressure on the environment. Instead, we need an integrated long-term plan,” he said.

“Can more gravel be sucked up from the seabed? Can we make better use of recycling?”

Related News



Latest News

Community
Transporting goods over long distances with a personal touch: for Christmas, Brexit and beyond
National
Dwindling gravel stocks could severely impact Danish building projects
News
Sports News in Brief: Denmark seeded second for Euro 2020 draw
Business
Foreign investors planning law suit against Danske Bank

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved