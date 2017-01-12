 Dybbølsbro Bridge: boasting Copenhagen’s widest cycle path … and the trickiest – The Post

Dybbølsbro Bridge: boasting Copenhagen’s widest cycle path … and the trickiest

Authorities promise action to ease concerns of cyclists using unclearly marked junction

The pandemonium has taken the shine off passing by the shopping centre (photo: Fisketorvet Shopping Center)
October 28th, 2019 4:42 pm| by Jade Emerson Hebbert

Perhaps nowhere else can the conflicting spheres of transportation be seen than in Copenhagen, a city where bicycles outnumber people.

Yet the 95 percent of people who agree the city is bike-friendly have met a speed bump in the general ease of this form of green travel at the updated Dybbølsbro Bridge.

Catering to 21,000 cyclists every day
The redesigned bridge was opened to an excited public on October 15, as its new bicycle path is, with a breadth of 15 metres, the widest in the city.

At the time of its opening, 21,000 cyclists daily were expected to cross the bridge, which connects Dybbølsbro Station to the Fisketorvet shopping centre.

The expansion was thought necessary to address increased cycling and pedestrian traffic caused by the growing population of the Dybbølsbro area and the further addition of office and retail buildings.

New signage and colour coding on the way
Yet sometimes even solutions require resolutions. Since the reopening, pandemonium has broke out at the end of the bridge at the five-legged intersection where confused cyclists are left to navigate the new double-track bicycle path on the bridge.

The police and administration responsible for the design of the bridge have set out to help cyclists, yet more permanent adjustments for safety – including the instalment of new information boards and traffic signage, along with colour coding to clearly distinguish the paths and which areas are either cars or bicycle-free zones – will be put in place.

Changes to be monitored
For now, the changes will be monitored by the administration to discern the effectiveness in both preventing road accidents and providing clarity for the cyclist on the bridge.

As the population and urban development of Copenhagen continue to grow, new advances may be just around the corner to prioritise the safety of cars, pedestrians and cyclists alike.



Latest News

Local
Dybbølsbro Bridge: boasting Copenhagen’s widest cycle path … and the trickiest
News
Danish app can reveal identity of mushrooms
National
Temperatures dropping: Here comes the frost
Business Opinions
UK-DK Trade: Here’s hoping we can soon stop talking about the ‘B’ word

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved