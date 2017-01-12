Dybbølsbro Bridge: boasting Copenhagen’s widest cycle path … and the trickiest

Perhaps nowhere else can the conflicting spheres of transportation be seen than in Copenhagen, a city where bicycles outnumber people.

Yet the 95 percent of people who agree the city is bike-friendly have met a speed bump in the general ease of this form of green travel at the updated Dybbølsbro Bridge.

Catering to 21,000 cyclists every day

The redesigned bridge was opened to an excited public on October 15, as its new bicycle path is, with a breadth of 15 metres, the widest in the city.

At the time of its opening, 21,000 cyclists daily were expected to cross the bridge, which connects Dybbølsbro Station to the Fisketorvet shopping centre.

The expansion was thought necessary to address increased cycling and pedestrian traffic caused by the growing population of the Dybbølsbro area and the further addition of office and retail buildings.

New signage and colour coding on the way

Yet sometimes even solutions require resolutions. Since the reopening, pandemonium has broke out at the end of the bridge at the five-legged intersection where confused cyclists are left to navigate the new double-track bicycle path on the bridge.

The police and administration responsible for the design of the bridge have set out to help cyclists, yet more permanent adjustments for safety – including the instalment of new information boards and traffic signage, along with colour coding to clearly distinguish the paths and which areas are either cars or bicycle-free zones – will be put in place.

Changes to be monitored

For now, the changes will be monitored by the administration to discern the effectiveness in both preventing road accidents and providing clarity for the cyclist on the bridge.

As the population and urban development of Copenhagen continue to grow, new advances may be just around the corner to prioritise the safety of cars, pedestrians and cyclists alike.