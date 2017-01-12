Earth Day in Denmark: clean the Lakes with the US Embassy, march for science, and spend a week in reflection

Conceived in 1969, first celebrated in 1970 and now approaching its 50th year, Earth Day on Saturday April 22 will once again be marked all over the world, including Denmark.

518 cities worldwide

This year the day has been chosen to hold March for Science, a series of demonstrations in 518 cities across the world, including Aarhus and Copenhagen, at the new US administration’s decision to take a major step backwards in the fight against climate change.

The biggest march in the US will unsurprisingly take place in the US capital Washington DC, the seat of power of US President Donald Trump, who has cut funding to a number of environmental and climate research institutions, publicly rejecting the contention that climate change is man-made.

Using science responsibly

In Copenhagen, the march will begin outside the Niels Bohr Institute at 13:00 and walk to Christianborg, the Danish Parliament, where there will be speeches, activities and music. While the Aarhus march will start at Rådhuspladsen at 14:00 and walk to Klostertorvet.

The Danish marches will have a slightly different focus than the US ones. They will address how we use science and how its knowledge can benefit society, as long as it is not manipulated politically.

Like in several other countries, many hope the Danish marches will mark the beginning of a new dawn of harnessing science responsibly. Accordingly, a voluntary organisation is being set up to organise future marches and events.

Preceding week-long research week

March for Science is particularly well timed in Denmark as it precedes Videnskabsfestival (April 24-30), a week dedicated to science and research comprising over 600 events.

The biggest is Science i Forum (April 23-25) at Forum in Frederiksberg.

US Embassy marking Earth Day

Preceding Earth Day, meanwhile, 25-30 members of the US Embassy staff are gathering at Copenhagen’s Lakes on Friday at 10:00 to help clean up the area – an initiate co-organised with Copenhagen Municipality and environmental group Plastic Change.

Gathering at the Østerbro end of Peblingsøen, US deputy ambassador Laura Lochman will lead her troops on a 90-minute clean-up, followed by speeches and coffee at Dronning Louises Bro at 11:30.

“The clean-up will demonstrate that our embassy is a good Copenhagen neighbour and show our commitment to keeping a clean and healthy environment in Denmark,” stated the US Embassy.