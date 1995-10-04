Contact us Advertise with us

Earthquake hits off coast of Denmark

Measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale, tremors caused minor damage in the UK

Epicentre was 160 km off UK coast (photo: GEUS.dk) Epicentre was 160 km off UK coast (photo: GEUS.dk)
January 4th, 2017 8:50 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale struck in the North Sea between Denmark and the UK last night.

The quake, which had an epicentre about 160 kilometres east of Scarborough in northeastern England, could be felt along the country’s eastern coast and led to minor damage.

READ MORE: Low on the Richter scale, but highly respected in the lab



Tremor of 2008
The largest in recent times took place in 2008 when a quake shook Denmark for about five seconds and could be felt in Copenhagen, Jutland and as far away as Bornholm.

Denmark is hit by five to ten earthquakes a year. Around 200 were registered in Denmark between 1929 and 2004.

The area most likely to have an earthquake is just off the Jutland ‘shoulder’ and in the Kattegat north of Zealand. Earth tremors, accordingly, are most likely to be felt in Thy in northwestern Jutland and in northern Zealand.

Most earthquakes in Denmark are not powerful enough to be felt by people, as their strength on the Richter scale is between 1.5 and 4.5, while the large earthquakes we know from abroad are typically between 6 and 8 on the scale.

The 12 biggest quakes in Denmark (according to GEUS)


06.08.2012 = 4.4

19.02.2010 = 4.4

16.12.2008 = 4.7

15.06.1985 = 4.7

18.10.1954 = 4.6

31.10.1930 = 4.5

21.08.1967 = 4.5

05.04.1969 = 4.3

20.01.1989 = 4.3

07.07.1993 = 4.3

01.04.1986 = 4.2

18.10.1994 = 4.2

04.10.1995 = 4.1

Related News


Latest News

Epicentre was 160 km off UK coast (photo: GEUS.dk)
Earthquake hits off coast of Denmark
So the purple presumably denotes a once in a millennium event? (photo: DMI.dk)
Once-in-a-century sea levels could flood coastal areas in eastern Denmark
"To create a sculpture is simply to carve away all the superfluous from the stone. In the same way, Asta Nielsen carved away all the superfluous from her art" – August Rodin (photo: unknown)
‘Die Asta’: Europe’s first lady of the silver screen
Does the BBC think the Danes could learn a thing or two about childcare from Britain? Or the other way round? (photo: Mícheál)
News in Digest: Denmark still very much on Britain’s radar
North already boasts an elite Counter Strike team (photo: North)
FC Copenhagen and Nordisk Film in massive eSports push
Europe is the top destination for Danes this year (photo: Pixabay)
Danes are Scandinavian champs at going on holidays

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved