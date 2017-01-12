Eastern Greenland saw record-high temperatures in 2016

Last year brought record-high temperatures to most of the east coast of Greenland.

The second half of the year was particularly warm, with temperatures well above normal. November was the month with the largest deviation, with temperatures coming in at a full 7.9 degrees above normal.

No ice

The high temperatures resulted in less ice and snow, which helped to increase average temperatures. Ice in some places in Greenland appeared a full month later than usual.

The record-breaking temperatures were due to a flow of warm air from the south passing over Greenland towards the northeast.