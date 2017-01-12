Echoes of Breivik as ‘Jihad Girl’ gets the big stage treatment

There’s a certain inevitability following events in Canada that it won’t be long before we’re settling into our armchairs to munch popcorn and watch a film about the murder spree currently being enacted by two young men.

After all, Anders Breivik’s gun was barely cold before Christian Lollike of Cafe Teatret announced he was making a play about the deranged killer’s manifesto, which was released online shortly before he murdered 77 people in Norway in July 2011.

So it will be of little surprise to many to learn that Teatret Fair Play in the northwestern Zealand town of Holbæk intends to adapt the story of the 15-year-old Kundby girl who planned terror attacks on two Danish schools in 2015.

DR has written the trailer

“What makes a 15-year-old girl plan to attack two schools with homemade bombs? How could this happen and what can we learn?” DR asks in its article breaking the news – an opening that sounds uncannily like a trailer.

The play will be called ‘Den første dråbe blod’ (the first drop of blood) and be performed in October from the 3rd to the 12th.

Obliged and curious

“We have an obligation to tell a story that happened in Holbæk Municipality,” explained Teatret Fair Play director Robert Parr to DR.

“Like everyone else, we were curious, but also deeply shocked that it could happen. It is an important socially-relevant story, and it is pertinent to take on the dialogue about how it could happen.”

As the play’s promotional material concludes: “When it can happen in Holbæk, it can happen anywhere.”

No input from ‘Jihad Girl’

However, nobody has spoken to ‘Jihad Girl’, who was found guilty of attempted terrorism in 2017 and is currently nearly midway through her eight-year sentence. She is now 19 years old.

“It’s fiction. We haven’t talked to the girl herself. So it is not a documentary narrative, but a performance based on the real event,” added Parr.