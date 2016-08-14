The rash of vehicular arson attacks in Copenhagen continued overnight as at least eight more vehicles were destroyed or damaged by deliberately set fires.
The Sydmarken area of the Copenhagen suburb of Gladsaxe was the hardest hit in this round of fires with a van and five cars burned.
“We have started our preliminary investigation,” Lars Guldborg from Copenhagen’s Vestegns Police told DR Nyheder. “Technicians are trying to determine if a fire was started in one vehicle and spread or if they were all set on fire.”
Just another night
Copenhagen’s Nordvestkvarter was the scene of vehicular arson for the second night in a row. Two cars were damaged. Again police are trying to determine whether they were both torched or if one ignited the other.
Last night’s fires are the latest in a series of arson attacks aimed at cars parked in Copenhagen that began last weekend .
A 21-year-old man is being held under suspicion of being behind two of the fires.
In total, there have been around 40 vehicle fires.