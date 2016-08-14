Contact us Advertise with us

Eight more cars set on fire in Copenhagen

Overnight arsons continue across the city

... and still it continues (photo: Pixabay) ... and still it continues (photo: Pixabay)
August 31st, 2016 8:21 am| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The rash of vehicular arson attacks in Copenhagen continued overnight as at least eight more vehicles were destroyed or damaged by deliberately set fires.

The Sydmarken area of the Copenhagen suburb of Gladsaxe was the hardest hit in this round of fires with a van and five cars burned.

“We have started our preliminary investigation,” Lars Guldborg from Copenhagen’s Vestegns Police told DR Nyheder. “Technicians are trying to determine if a fire was started in one vehicle and spread or if they were all set on fire.”



Just another night
Copenhagen’s Nordvestkvarter was the scene of vehicular arson for the second night in a row. Two cars were damaged. Again police are trying to determine whether they were both torched or if one ignited the other.

Last night’s fires are the latest in a series of arson attacks aimed at cars parked in Copenhagen that began last weekend .

A 21-year-old man is being held under suspicion of being behind two of the fires.

In total, there have been around 40 vehicle fires.

Related Posts


Latest News

Not bad for an evening stroll (photo: Museum Vestsjælland)
Amateur Danish treasure hunters unearth sword from the Bronze Age
An American group wants to know why Copenhagen is so darn liveable (photo: Kristoffer Trolle)
Team from northern US city looking for lifestyle ideas in Copenhagen
... and still it continues (photo: Pixabay)
Eight more cars set on fire in Copenhagen
SF's Jacob Mark is one of the MPs denied entrance to Nauru (photo: Folketinget)
Danish MPs denied visas to visit Nauru detention centre
Carl Schenstrøm and Harald Madsen in1933 (photo: Tonny Nielsen - YouTube)
Was this Danish duo the original Laurel and Hardy?
Peter Christensen said that the Arctic is a priotity (photo: Den Offentlige)
Denmark to strengthen role in Arctic

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved